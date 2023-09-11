‘After you all planned to rape me, you’re still talking? '– OV amidst feud with Ayisha Modi, Burniton music

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shortly after Ayisha Modi shared some damning allegations about OV, the musician has also taken to social media to share a cryptic post.



Recently, OV challenged Stonebwoy to reveal the truth behind her departure from Burniton Music and this has once again necessitated a harsh reply from Ayisha Modi.



One of Ayisha’s allegations against OV that keeps re-occurring anytime reasons for her exit from the record label pops up, is that she is bisexual and promiscuous.



Ayisha Modi had on several occasions alleged that OV had slept with several men and women during her stay in the BHIM camp.



She has launched an attack at OV once again with the exact claims and this time around, it appears, it has prompted a reply.



OV took to her Instagram stories section and shared a post about how some individuals plotted to rape her after insinuating that she is a lesbian.



In the said post, she said her offenders are rather out there spewing a lot of false information and playing the victim.



‘After y’all planned to rape me after y’all insinuated I was a lesbian?!! Keep talking. Your end has come,” OV wrote.







Background



Okailey Verse, popularly known as OV, issued a bold challenge to her former label boss, Livingstone Setakla, who is also known as Stonebwoy, urging him to address the speculation surrounding her departure from Burniton Music Group.



OV gained widespread recognition after winning the 2019 edition of the MTN Hitmaker music reality TV competition.



Her exceptional stage presence and musical talents swiftly earned her a contract with Burniton Music Group (BMG) following her victory.



After signing with the label, she released her hit single ‘Want Me,’ which featured the renowned reggae/dancehall artist Stonebwoy. However, their collaboration proved to be short-lived.



In mid-2019, shocking news broke that OV, along with her labelmate Kelvyn Boy, had been let go from the record label.



This unexpected development sparked numerous speculations from many quarters, leaving many puzzled.



Despite all these speculations and the allegations that these two musicians and the former manager of Stonnebwoy, Black Cedi, were let go because of some underhand dealing they engaged in, the exact reasons for their departure have remained undisclosed by both parties.



During a recent interview on Kwaku Manu’s ‘Aggressive Show,’ OV revealed that her former boss, Stonebwoy, possesses the true insight into why they parted ways with the label.



She expressed her reluctance to delve into the details but issued a direct challenge to the media: “I dare you, presenters, to ask him about the reasons behind our departure from the label and encourage him to reveal the truth.”



EB/NOQ