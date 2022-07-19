After school, I didn’t know what to do with my life – Kwadwo Sheldon

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator, Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo popularly known as Kwadwo Sheldon says after University he had no idea what to do with his life.



Speaking on the Breakfast Show on GTV, on Friday, July 15, 2022, Kwadwo Sheldon recounted how he had to create a niche for himself due to unemployment.



According to him, he did not want to be another name on the government’s unemployment list, therefore, he decided to create a path for himself instead of waiting for the government to create jobs.



Kwadwo Sheldon added that, he took the opportunities that were thrown at him and leveraged on it.



“Because I knew where I was coming from and there was no way I was going to the house or going back to stay with my grand mum in the village, I just have to create something for myself. If I don’t, there is nothing for me, so I did,” he told Kafui Dey on the Show.