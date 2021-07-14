After my 18th birthday, whatever I touch become gold – Kuami Eugene asserts

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

• Kuami Eugene has expressed shock over the continuous flow of blessings in his life



•According to him, he has achieved so much within a short period



• Kuami Eugene said his life changed for the better after he turned 18 years



Popular highlife musician, Kuami Eugene has expressed astonishment at how speedily he has succeeded within a short span.



The Rockstar established that after he turned 18 years, he experienced back-to-back successes throughout his career till now.



Asides from being a multiple award-winning musician, the Lynx Entertainment artiste has been signed as a brand ambassador to two big brands (Adonko and Infinix mobile).



One can recall that in April 2021, he was presented a brand new Range Rover Velar as a birthday present from the founder of the ‘Adonko’ brand, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



Eugene has two albums to his credit (Rockstar and Son of Africa) which contains ‘huge bangers’ that the country has enjoyed in recent times.



Also, there is no doubt that Kuami Eugene’s influence on songs turns them into a hit and this has somewhat earned him the title ‘King of hooks’ in Ghana.



But looking back on all his achievements, the ‘dollar on you’ hitmaker said although he is awed by the continuous flow of blessings in his life, he prays that it lasts so he can be able to support his family.



“I cannot tell if it’s my mother’s prayers or someone I did something for but everything I’ve touched after I turn eighteen years always turns into gold. You can see from all the features I’ve done in the country. If you are a musician and your song is not a hit, you just bring it to me and I will make it a hit for you,” he stated in an interview with Emelia Brobbey.



He continued “my prayer is that wherever this grace is coming from should not end but rather continue for a very long time. People like me who have suffered for what they have tried their best and pray that whatever blessing they are enjoying lasts forever so that has always been my prayer.” He added.











