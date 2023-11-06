After deceiving Ghanaians for seven years, you’ll now listen to us? – Blakk Rasta jabs Dr. Bawumia

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has questioned the credibility of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after his bid to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) succeeded.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia’s promise to listen to the people of Ghana cannot be trusted because he failed to heed the plight of the people during his seven-year reign in government as vice president.



He urged Dr. Bawumia to present his vision to Ghanaians as soon as possible for everyone to determine whether he had something new to offer or the same policies that he had been talking about but failed to deliver.



“He [Dr. Bawumia] says he will listen to the people. Have we all forgotten so soon when he went all the way to Agbobloshie and told the people ‘I am going to make sure that you have some toilets and bathrooms?’ Up till now, he has even evaded the people.



"Do we all remember when Dr. Bawumia told the whole nation that he was not in support of anything like E-levy and that when E-levy is passed it is the poor people who are going to suffer in Ghana? Yet under his watch as vice president, it was passed and this guy had no shame,” he said while speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Blakk Rasta further called on Dr. Bawumia to make his vision for the nation known to Ghanaians as he intends to become president.



“Can you please tell us what vision you represented in the eight years that you were vice president? Can we know what that vision is? How far have you gone with achieving that vision? Is it digitalization? Is it a Ghana Card?



“And if I ever meet this man again, I will tell him in the face you are a ‘shameless bloke.’ How can you deceive Ghanaians all this way? My brother my sister, you lie now and then even children who have not been born know that this is the epitome of lies,” said Blakk Rasta.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP Primaries and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



In his appreciation remarks, Dr. Bawumia promised to listen to Ghanaians and come to their aid when the need arises.



