After collaborating with Burna Boy in 2017, where are you now? – Sally Mann mocks Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Popular entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, has questioned Shatta Wale’s growth in the music space, particularly after his association with Burna Boy.
Aside from being Burna Boy’s close friend in the past, Shatta Wale’s ’Hossana’ song featuring the former, made strides when it was released in 2017.
The Nigerian artiste has since attained massive global achievements including; the Best Global Music Album For 'Twice as Tall' at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, International Best Artiste at the BET Awards in 2020, the Best African Act at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, among others.
But Shatta Wale, on the other hand, hasn’t achieved much as compared to Burna Boy.
However, the conversation surrounding Shatta’s ‘stunted growth’ popped up while Sally Mann was chastising him for labeling Stonebwoy as a curtain raiser.
Sally Mann could not fathom why Shatta would belittle Stonebwoy’s efforts, poked him for not matching up to his former best friend, Burna Boy’s level.
“If Shatta Wale does not praise Stonebwoy on his international feat and continues saying that Stonebwoy cannot be compared to Burna Boy, didn’t he start from a lower level before he became Burna Boy?
"After doing a music video and sharing an Alcoholic drink with Burna Boy, where did it go? He [Shatta Wale] thought it was easy to be prominent which is why I am saying that on the African or world platform, you cannot throw jabs at Stonebwoy because he is ahead of you in terms of everything,” she stated in an interview with Power FM.
She added that Shatta must learn to appreciate his colleagues who are attaining global strides, instead of making disparaging comments about them.
“He [Shatta Wale] had popularity but couldn’t do anything useful with it. The last time, he said he didn’t want to go to any international platform, but that was a lie. No international platform needs him,” she averred.
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
BS/EB