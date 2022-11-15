You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 15Article 1662446

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

‘After I drew the fish, you had the deal’ – Bullgod hits at Shatta Wale again

Shatta Wale’s former manager, Bullgod, has once again tackled claims that he was drawing fish on a piece of paper instead of taking notes during a serious meeting with investors.

Earlier, Shatta Wale, in one of his many social media banters with Bullgod, alleged that his father (Shatta Capo) chanced on the said drawing during a meeting held to discuss a business deal with his potential client, Guinness Ghana Limited.

Following the development, Bullgod made a mockery of such claims by sharing a video that captured a pencil art drawing of a fish.

The video was a compilation of excerpts of Shatta Wale’s ‘fish drawing claims’ and a real paper drawing of a fish which had the dancehall artiste’s head on it.

But this issue popped up during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz where panelists asked Bullgod whether he indeed drew a fish at a serious meeting and he said;

“I’m not a secretary. I won’t go into a serious meeting and take notes. We have a secretary who handles that and the entire team was there.”

According to Bullgod, Shatta wouldn’t have landed the said deal with Guinness Ghana if he only drew a fish at the meeting like he (Shatta) claimed.

"I did not draw the fish. The gentleman (Shatta Wale) was not in the meeting. He said his father told him that I drew fish at the meeting. He said it himself. But after I drew the fish, he had the deal. Let us assume I drew the fish, he had the deal afterwards,” Bullgod stated.



