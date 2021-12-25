Afropop Artiste Zakay celebrate football fans with new song

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

After releasing bangers ‘Single One’ ‘Eda Odo Beba’ ‘Alomo’ and ‘Jole’, Takoradi-based Afropop Sensation, Zekay has dropped something new.



This time around, he has touched the passion of the people by doing a song that celebrates the game of association football.



He calls this one ‘Football Is Love’ and was arranged and produced by award-winning beat maker WillisBeatz.



The song is indeed a must listen beyond all reasonable doubts.



According to Zekay, he did this song because of football and wants football people to enjoy the song any time they watch football.



“Football remains one of the best sports that bring people together. You know football has the ability to unite people, unite families, unite friends, unite nations. Especially, when you are playing football, any time that a team will score, that kind of jubilation makes you feel better,” he said.



He also indicated that most people also meet their lovers at the football grounds since it has a special passion expressed right from the heart.



“Again, football carries some special kind of passion so I believe that football has the ability to bring people together; it brings clubs together, teams together and makes the world go round. This is because in entertainment, when you take music, the next thing is football and other lesser sports also come in,” Zekay pointed out.



He further charged Ghanaian authorities to pay more attention to harnessing youth football talents to boost the country’s exploits of the game.



“In Ghana for instance, football is one area we invest so much in and I believe if we are able to harness talents that the country is blessed with we can move forward. Look at what happened quite recently with the Hasaacas Ladies who went to Egypt to play at the CAF Women’s Championship. It was really beautiful because it brought the whole African continent together. So I think Ghana needs to invest more in football."