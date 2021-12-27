Afrochella set up music museum in Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: GNA

One of Africa's biggest event organizers Afrochella has set up a temporary music museum in Ghana to help promote and preserve the rich cultural values and history of Ghanaian music.



The Afrochella Music Museum located at the BBNZ Live in Accra would be opened to the public till January 4, 2022giving the general public an insight into the journey of Ghanaian music from the pre-colonial era to date.



Madam Khadijat El-Alawa, the Project Manager speaking to the GNA Entertainment at the sidelines of the opening of the museum said, this initiative was to throw more spotlight on the music pillar of Afrochella.



“As part of throwing more spotlight on the music pillar of Afrochella, we have decided to put together the Afrochella music museum, and we hope that by doing this. We would continue to have conversations about our music as Ghanaians especially on a larger scale as Africans.



“We seek to educate and entertain more people and also to appreciate all the work that the music industry does with regards to the effort by stakeholders in the music industry," she said.



The museum, which has been divided into three sections, “The Beginning”, “The Modern Era” and the “Present Day '' would offer the Ghanaian Youth an opportunity to learn more about Ghanaian music and entertain themselves.



The “Beginning Section” of the museum would feature the history of some Ghanaian legends like King Bruce, Jaguar Jokers, Kwame Asare, Ghanaba, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Koo Nimo, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Professor Kofi Abraham, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Tagoe Sisters, Ebo Taylor, George Darko, ET Mensah, Tempos band, among many others.



The “Modern Era” is also made up of top legendary musicians like Ben Braku, Daddy Lumba, Reggie Rockstone, Hammer of the last two, Obrafour, Terry Bonechaka, Abrewa Nana, Mzbel, Sarkodie, Edem, Kwaw Kese, Akosua Agyapong, Castro, Ofori Amponsah, R2bees, Wutah and many other musicians.



The “Present Day” section has many musicians who are also currently contributing to the music industry, talk of Rocky Dawuni, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Adini, Yaw Tog, Black Sheriff, Cina Soul and many other musicians who are also putting Ghana on the world music map.