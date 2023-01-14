Afrochella organisers confirm the death of young woman who died after explosion at festival

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

A young woman from Ghana has been confirmed dead after reportedly being burnt during an explosion that happened at Afrochella on December 20, 2022.



The woman's death had been rumoured on several social media sites, but it wasn't verified until Friday, January 13, 2023, by the organizers of Afrochella.



In a statement released by the organisers, they disclosed that it was indeed true the young lady had died.



They also indicated that they had since met with her family to extend their support and condolences.



“Since the incident, we've met with the family to express our sincere condolences and extend our support,” they said.



They also stated that they were working closely with the Cantonments police station to assist with their investigations.



“During this time, we will continue to liaise with the Cantonments Police Station, As details continue to unfold, we mourn with family and friends and pray for all of those who have been affected by this unimaginable loss,” parts of the statement further said.



Read full statement below:



We are deeply saddened to hear about the untimely passing of a young person who was employed by a vendor on Monday, January 9th due to injuries she sustained from a fire accident that occurred in the Vendor Village at our Festival. The safety and security of all who attend remains our top priority and we are heartbroken to know that this unfortunate event transpired.



As one of the many safety precautions that we take to ensure the wellbeing of our employees, partners, vendors, and guests, we provide onsite safety and fire services during all of our events. Every year, Ghana National Fire Service inspects the Festival grounds, including inspecting all vendors that operate on the field.



Despite these safety efforts, an incident occurred, resulting in an accident that injured a total of three people who were managing the booth all of whom were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention by our on-site ambulance services. The authorities are conducting an investigation.



We believe that our vendor showcase, a particularly special partnership, gives festival goers the chance to support locally owned businesses and get a real taste of Ghana this is part of the magic of our experience.



Since the incident, we've met with the family to express our sincere condolences and extend our support. During this time, we will continue to liaise with the Cantonments Police Station, As details continue to unfold, we mourn with family and friends and pray for all of those who have been affected by this unimaginable loss.





