Afrochella co-founder exits amid sexual harassment allegations

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The organisers of Afrochella, Culture Management Group, have announced the exit of Edward Asafu Adjaye from his leadership role after sexual harassment allegations made against him.



Culture Management Group (CMG) made this known on Monday 15 August 2022, stating the outfit does not condone harassment.



While the Afrochella organisers are looking into the allegations levelled against Adjaye aka ‘Deezy’, a statement has been released on their Instagram page which reads:



“Culture Management Group has zero tolerance for any form of harassment, discrimination or violence.



“Our dedication to providing the most inclusive and safe event experiences for our guests, customers, partners, vendors, and employees alike requires us to take all forms of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour very seriously.



We don’t support misconduct toward women and assure you that we’re reviewing all materials related to these recent claims.



“Within the next few days, we will share our resolution and path forward with respect to our community and in alignment with our zero-tolerance policy.



“As we conduct our internal review, Edward (Deezy) Asafu Adjaye will be stepping down from his leadership position and responsibilities at Afrochella effective immediately.”



In the week past, a number of girls made sexual harassment allegations against Adjaye.



This was followed by a Twitter space held on 10 August, during which a number of girls narrated their encounters with ‘Deezy’ as corroborations with some citing times he’d send unsolicited nude photos of his private bits to them and others.



If upon receipt of said inappropriate photos, they did not respond in a pleasing manner the accused, he reported, he’d proceed to block them on social media.



Reactions to the news have been abundant on social media.



Edward (Deezy) Asafu Adjaye is an Afrochella co-founder.