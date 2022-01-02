Afrochella, Wildaland: Ghana-made global events that lit up holiday season

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

CEO of the EIB Network Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi, alias Bola Ray, had cause to celebrate three young Ghanaians for their strides in promoting entertainment events over the holiday season.



"Today I salute 3 KINGS for changing and shaping the narrative of the Ghanaian dream when it comes to Lifestyle and Entertainment. Indeed industrious and Outstanding in their own right and showing to the world that IT IS POSSIBLE if you put your mind to it.



"SALUTE TO KENNY AGYAPONG Founder of AFROCHELLA and your super team. KENNEDY OSEI FOUNDER OF TRIBVL and your Team, BABA SADIQ ABDULAI FOUNDER of WILDALAND FESTIVAL. GENTS I AM SO PROUD OF YOU AND I KNOW GHANAIANS ARE TOO. CHEERS TO GREATER POSSIBILITIES," he said in a December 30, 2021 tweet accompanied by photos of the three guys.



A B&FT breakdown of the events is produced below:



Afrochella is an annual celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs which takes place in Accra every December.



This year’s event launched on 28 December and continued until 1 January.



The festival is designed to elevate and highlight the thrilling and thriving millennial talent in Africa by introducing new and old talents all over the world. It is also an interactive event that teaches, explains, and explores various cultures through a pioneering approach.



AFROCHELLA draws people from all over the world in all diaspora to come and celebrate the Christmas holidays with good music and performances. Afrochellans always experience art and creative activations from the continent, celebrate African music, and taste premium and cultured cuisine.



This year’s AFROCHELLA took place at the El Wak Sports Stadium Accra with performances from great musicians like Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King promise female African acts like Amaarae, Gyakie, Ayra Starr performing, along headlining African American artist Ari Lennox and Nigeria’s Wizkid.



WILDALAND is a new 2-day music and entertainment lifestyle festival that featured performances from notable Ghanaian, African, and global music headliners.



From accreditation points, through the wild drive, Champagne Garden, to the marketplace, International Food Village, Wildaland Camping sites, VVIP Decks to the main stage, the Wildaland Festival provided endless, exciting, and rewarding opportunities for the fan and every brand.



Tribal Africa Company Limited is a 360-event management company, which offers unique custom-made experiences.



Our hallmark is the infusion and celebration of African culture through its various expressions such as music, fashion, food and dance. Tribal Africa also spearheads the TRIBVL movement which aims at promoting African culture and heritage.



Empowering the youth and bridging the gap between the old generation and the new order to create a more meaningful future.



The goal is to ignite an affinity for African culture through the movement and to ignite curiosity among young Africans to rediscover our true cultural identities and heritage.