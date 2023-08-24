Afrobeats star, Niashun teases new music ahead of TAABEA GMA UK 2023 nomination

Music of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Waveyard Entertainment frontman, Niashun gets his second nod of 2023 following his nomination for “Unsung Artist of the Year” at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards a few months ago.



The singer, who continues to knock it out of the park with his originality and fresh take on Afrobeats, thanks to well-received singles like ‘OK’ and ‘Daama’ from the previous year, made it onto the sought-after shortlist of the TAABEA Ghana Music Awards UK 2023.



The new nomination will see Niashun contest for “Uncovered Artist of the Year” come Saturday, October 7, at the Royal Regency in London.



In an interview with MX24 TV, Niashun expressed his gratitude in anticipation of the awards ceremony, saying, “I’m feeling appreciated for the work I’ve put in.” He also teased new music when asked, bringing fans to speed on what to expect before December".



"The fans should watch out for more before the year ends", he added.



Niashun, who has won over fans and critics alike with his music, will be heading into the ceremony on the positive reception of his latest single, ‘Journey,’ a song he collaborated with Dodo for after joining hands with the producer and Wiyaala in Switzerland to make his AfriLAAX concert one to remember.



The TAABEA GMA UK is an annual award ceremony that celebrates and honors Ghanaian musicians and their achievements in the UK and beyond.