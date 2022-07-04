Afrobeats: Giannis says Burna Boy is the G.O.A.T

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Greek-Nigerian basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo who plies his trade at Milwaukee Bucks has said Burna Boy is the greatest afrobeat artist of all time.



Antetokounmpo made the comment when he attended Afronation Portugal which took place between July 1 to July 3.



The Grammy-winning Afrobeats star blew the audience away with his electric and charismatic stage performance and this drew praise from Giannis who described Burna Boy as the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) on his Instagram story.



Burna Boy has over the year shown he is one of the biggest stage performers around the globe.



His shows always inspire huge commendations and endorsements from fans who are captivated by his stage abilities.



At a festival where there were concerns and criticisms about the poor performances of Afrobeats stars, Burna Boy rose to the occasion and delivered a breathtaking performance that inspired praise from the former MVP, Pulse.ng said.



Burna Boy has earned a fan in Giannis who went as far as endorsing him as the greatest Afrobeats act of all time which is a tag Burna Boy will undoubtedly agree with.