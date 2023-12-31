AfroFuture 2023 comes alive with Davido’s goosebumps performance

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: GNA

It was a long wait for Davido’s anticipated performance at the 2023 AfroFuture festival, but that wait was indeed worth it as one of Africa’s biggest Afrobeats superstar delivered a musical thriller.



The newly rebranded AfroFuture festival took centre stage in Accra, Ghana, with over 20,000 patrons from all over the world converging at the El-wak Sports Stadium for the two-day event.



Day one of the festival was magnificent, but day two witnessed a historic and memorable performance from the award-winning Grammy artiste who thrilled patrons with back-to-back hits for over an hour.



The lights inside the El-wak Sports Stadium were turned up prior to Davido’s opener, and they stayed on throughout his performances with the firecrackers lighting up the skies.



Ghanaian artiste King Promise, who is a known close friend of Davido, pulled off a surprise appearance on stage, performing his global hit song “Terminator”.



But it was Stonebwoy’s cameo on stage that triggered the energy level in the crowd as he performed the “Activate” hit track together with Davido on stage.



It was never a dull moment with Stonebwoy, with the multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste showcasing his ruthless stagecraft.



Another Afrobeats superstar, Adekunle Gold, also amped-up the energy levels crowd with his thrilling performance, as did South Africa’s Musa Keys.



Ghanaian musical duo R2Bees were certainly one of the top performers on the night, as they delivered a remarkable performance, igniting a roar from the crowd.



Certainly, Afrobeats has a bright future, and the 2023 AfroFuture festival delivered some memorable performances in celebration of Africa’s diverse musical culture.