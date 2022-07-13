Afro-Pop star fadious embarks on campaign to fight sexual abuse

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Afro-Pop star, Fadious embarks on a campaign to fight sexual abuse among female teenagers.



Kingsley Antepim Amos, popularly known on stage as Fadious, is a Ghanaian Afro-Pop singer and rapper who believes in music for development that can inure to the overall benefit of society and the world at large.



The singer who projects high morality in his music has released a song dubbed “Akonkodie” which features multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer and rapper Kofi Kinaata.



“Akonkodie” is a song to combat sexual abuse among female teenagers which has become a worry in our various societies,



“I do hear most often in news about girls between the ages of 14 and 16 being sexually abused by older men, some get pregnant in the process with some contracting various incurable diseases which end up destroying their future.“



"Also some school teachers take advantage of these young female students which are highly condemnable, I urge parents to pay critical attention to their children, especially the girls, and empower them to flee from all these forms of abuse and report people who make such sexual advances towards them", Fadious added.



The song is out and can be streamed on all the various digital streaming platforms