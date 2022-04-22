African artists deserve diplomatic passport – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Friday, 22 April 2022

Sarkcess music boss, Sarkodie, has proposed to the government to make it possible for artists to own diplomatic passports.



According to the renowned rapper, artists are also ambassadors who shine more lights on their various countries.



Speaking to the media in Paris ahead of the ‘Accra in Paris’ concert on Saturday, April 23, 2022, Sarkodie addressed that most artists from Africa struggle to get approvals to travel outside their home countries which he said,



“ I don’t have to hustle trying to go spread the good news about my own country. As artists, we are also ambassadors who sheen more light on our country, and need to own diplomatic passports so it will be easier for artists when traveling.”



The return leg of the ‘Paris in Accra’ concert dubbed ‘Accra in Paris’ (AIP) set to hold in France has been slated for April 23.



Ghanaian acts Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Kwabena Kwabena have so far been confirmed to thrill music lovers at the highly-anticipated show.



Likewise, their French counterparts Passi and Orti are gearing up to thrill the crowd on the night at the Elysee Montmartre, Paris-France.



The first leg of the initiative which was held at Alliance Francaise in Accra in November last year saw a mammoth crowd of music lovers present including dignitaries such as EIB Network’s CEO Bola Ray and French Ambassador to Ghana HE Anne Sophie Ave, throng the venue, and it was like a movie.



Like the first-leg in Ghana, the Paris auditorium will have beaming lights to highlight performers, well lit-up stage as though directly from the sun, and the highest quality of sound produced to give patrons a theatre feel as value for their money.



Also, there will be stands and sheds where ‘Made in Ghana’ goods will be showcased at the Accra in Paris concert.



The ‘AIP’ 2022 according to organizers will help deepen the already strong relationship between both countries using arts and culture.