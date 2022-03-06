Africa visit turns into media tour - Na'Jaii

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Na’Jaii is a Ghanaian American RnB AfroBeat Singer who came to visit Ghana in the month of December.



The trip was planned as a regular trip to his knowledge, but his team had other plans. Na’Jaii is from Accra, Ghana, but during this trip he insisted on staying in Kumasi, Ghana.



Na’Jaii initially had one interview lined up in Kumasi, Ghana, for Kessben TV. The host, Nana Osei-Kesse (Mr. Bonez), was thrilled to have someone from the States on the show.



When the show began, Mr. Bonez first question to Na’Jaii was, “What made you decide now was the time to come back to Ghana?”. Na’jaii’s reply was,“When I was 4 years old I was in Accra for a family wedding. Ever since then, I felt like something has been missing from my spirit. For 18 years, something has been missing from my spirit! I had no choice but to come back now. The opportunity for me to come back home presented itself and my team, and I wanted to seize the moment and that is why I’m sitting in front of you today.”



When the interview was done, Na’Jaii’s managements team phones were ringing uncontrollably. With that effect, his management team seized the moment and landed 3 more top tier interviews.



They successfully got a hold of 3FM 92.7 for 2 personal interview slots. One was with Miriam Osei, and the other was with Giovani Caleb. At this point, Na’Jaii’s management realized they had to take this opportunity and grasped the TV3 Network station! Tv3 Network was very intrigued with Na’Jaii and his background but more importantly his sound.



Angela Elma Adorkor got an exclusive sighting of Na’Jaii warming up his vocals and described it as “astonishing, marvelous, and spiritual”. The producer overheard Na’Jaii warming up and suggested he sang on National TV for the viewers. As Angela and Yaw Ofosu began to interview Na’Jaii, she opened up and said “This is a U.S. based R&B AfroBeat. Whatever content you are looking for, this guy has it for you and he is Na’Jaii”.



The interview continued on and Yaw Ofosu was told by the producer to ask Na’Jaii to sing his hot single from his recent EP, “Sweet Love”.



Na’Jaii not knowing this was going to take place, he proceeded to grab the microphone and sang his song, “Sweet Love”. The behind the scenes staff of TV3 Network were in so much shock at how genuine Na’Jaii’s voice was, it was like something they have never heard before.



As Na’Jaii’s singing concluded the show, there was an entourage waiting for him so that they could take pictures and officially meet him in person.



Na’jaii says “This trip was a homecoming that turned into a 'Welcome Home' tour and I love Ghana and Africa itself as a whole. I will be back every year to show more and more love”.



Na’Jaii recently dropped his first single of the year “Get Jiggy” and it's storming the charts and bringing a new type of energy and vibe to the industry.