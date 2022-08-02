Africa is a continent, not a country - Tourists told

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The beautiful African continent attracts millions of tourists to various countries annually.



Some come for pleasure, others to visit tourist sites and also to experience the rich culture of the people living here.



You sometimes hear White people and those living in the diaspora refer to the entire continent as a country.



It is not clear if they are ignorant of the fact that Africa consists of 54 different countries and forms part of the seven continents in the world or not.



It is for this reason that Ghanaian journalist, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, better known as Paula Amma Broni, has urged people living outside the continent to desist from tagging it as a country.



For years, Paula has observed that tourists who travel to a single African country end up bragging about visiting the entire African continent when they return to their country or share their beautiful experiences, not forgetting the tall list of misconceptions people living abroad have about Africans.



"One thing that pisses me off is when people say I went to Africa, no you didn't go to Africa. You went to an African country. Maybe you've been to Ghana, Liberia, or Nigeria. Stop saying you went to Africa during your vacation.



"Some Africans haven't even had the opportunity to travel to all the various countries on the continent. So Africa is not a country, it is a continent for the last time," she told the founder of Viva Emerie, Ramatu Fofanah on 'Girl Chat'.



Watch the video below:



