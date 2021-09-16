Afia and Agradaa’s sudden friendship sparks outrage on social media

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Afia Schwarzenegger paid a visit to Nana Agradaa following Owusu Bempah’s arrest



• The two were seen laughing and having fun with each other on social media



• Some individuals have predicted a nasty fight between the two controversial celebrities soon



Some individuals on social media have reacted to a viral video that captures Afia Schwarzenegger joking and goofing around with Evangelist Patricia Oduro, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.



This happened few hours before the man of God was granted bail by the Accra High Court after Sunday’s arrest.

Rev. Owusu Bempah and three others were arrested for threatening to mercilessly deal with the repented fetish priestess.



Although it is unclear what necessitated Afia’s sudden hangout with Agradaa, it has been widely suggested that the visit was somewhat an attempt to appeal to the empathetic side of Nana Agradaa as regards to Rev. Owusu Bempah’s case.



He was also alleged to have brandished weapons and attacked police officers in the process.



It is suggested that Afia Schwarzenegger, who has been advocating for the release of Rev. Owusu Bempah, visited Nana Agradaa to perhaps plead on behalf of the pastor.



During the visit, the two acted as though they are best of friends, as they were seen laughing heartily and embracing each other.



But upon careful analysis, social media users have described their sudden friendship as fake.



Others are predicting a nasty fight to strike out their supposed friendship soon.



Meanwhile, the Glorious Word Power Ministries International overseer has been granted bail, the sum of ¢200,000 with two sureties.



Read some reactions on social media

















