Afia Schwarzenegger warns Sam George

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has sent out a strong warning to Sam George saying if he wants to trend, she was going to assist him to get the attention.



The reason for the attacks is unclear but a post sighted on some social media accounts suggests the Ningo-Prampram MP disagreed with Afia for labelling an unknown woman “barren.”



In a rebuttal, the controversial socialite asked the MP what his business was to wade in the fight for women.



“Someone should warn and the word is warn Sam whatever George. As for me, I will assist you to trend...I am warning you. If you don't want a peaceful June try me!!!!.



“Social Media Mp, what's your business in women's fight?? Did you tell your wife before jumping in this gutter? It's about to be a swimming competition in the gutters...TRY ME!!!



“You see the slaps your mouth earned you...use that same energy on your fellow men who slapped the living daylight out of you on national TV,” she shared on Instagram.



In a recent post, Afia Schwarzenegger slammed an unknown person she labelled ‘barren’.



The socialite in an innuendo asserted that she doesn't hate any woman who can’t bore a child while adding that she feels sorry for them.



“I don't hate on a barren at 47, I PRAY for them. Nature is already dealing with you anaa u can't see, sorry your life is delayed!!! WAWE P)T))...Abrabo mu F9. At your age No Child, No man to call your own and Menopause has set in so I understand your frustration,” she said.



“By the way, I'm busy paying university fees n tomorrow is the P.T.A meeting. (You can't say this about yourself). The next time you want to run your mouth look for your mates aka your fellow barrens.



“Mothers are very busy people. When you meet responsible Mothers like me ask how much a Montessori fees cost n see how Useless you are as a woman to society...Enjoying my hotel in Cannes...Help me tell your boss oh sorry my Ex,” she added.



