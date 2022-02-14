Afia Schwarzenegger ushered into 40 with fireworks and champagne bath

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022

Afia Schwarzenegger celebrates 40th birthday



Afia Schwarzenegger’s birthday falls on Valentine’s Day



Celebrities extend birthday wishes to Afia Schwarzenegger on social media



To mark a ‘big 40’, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, had a good bottle bath at the dawn of her birthday which falls on February 14.



The controversial comedienne was born on Valentine’s Day and even though she is currently mourning the death of her father, she managed to pull up something special.



Afia Schwarzenegger wore a loose black sleeveless dress with her bald haircut and knelt on the floor while her kids and some four men spilled bottles of expensive champagne on her body.



Another man stood on the side and held the shooting fireworks while Afia laid flat in the pool of champagne and grooving to Joe Mettle’s ‘Akokyem Nyame’.



She shared the video on her Instagram page with the title, ‘Finally 40. Thank you Jesus’.



Some celebrities have however trooped into the comment section to wish her a happy birthday.



