Afia Schwarzenegger throws weight behind Odeneho Appiah after Wontumi FM snub

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Award-winning comedienne and former Radio and Television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has thrown her weight behind Odeneho Appiah for the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position.



This comes after Chairman Wontumi who is contesting for the position dropped Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay as host of Drive Time on his Accra-based Wontumi Radio.



Afia Schwarzenegger shared a poster of Chairman Wontumi’s main contender for the position Odeneho Appiah.



Afia had earlier thrown attack missiles at the Chairman and his choice, Delay; an attack that Delay reacted to in a similar fashion.



Chairman Wontumi is contesting in a keenly contested election in the Ashanti Region.



There are plans to unseat the Chairman of the party in the Ashanti Region with claims that he has become power-drunk and is not working in favour of the party.



