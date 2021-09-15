Afia Schwarzenegger starts ‘fresh fight’ with Delay

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

• Afia Schwarzenegger has descended heavily on Delay one more time



• She claimed Delay disrespected her



• The two have had a longstanding feud over the years till date





Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has roared again and this time around it is directed at her number one nemesis, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay).



The two have had an unresolved fight over the past years and it seems a fresh battle line has been drawn between them.



In a video making rounds on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger was captured throwing missiles at the Delay show host.



This was after Delay, in what was meant to be an opening message on her program, described herself as an eagle whose prowess is unmatched.



Although she failed to mention names, Delay claimed superiority over some individuals whom she referred to as insignificant birds.



“I’m the real deal. The real eagle. No bird is mightier than me. Hawks, doves, owls, bola bird are all waiting on me. They all bow to me. As for fowls and chickens, they dare not come close to me because it will be catastrophic,” she stated in her vim intro.



It was in this light that Afia Schwarzenegger who claimed that Delay’s comments were directed at her took to social media to vent.



In a bid to hit back, Afia angrily described Delay as a barren and a frustrated woman.



“Everyone knows that my name Agyeiwaa is accompanied with ‘Kode3’ which means an eagle. You are not an eagle. I am the eagle here. You think I have forgotten when you tried to throw yourself at Jonathan Mensah. What about the politician you slept with in exchange for a car? You represent barren women in this country. You’ve gotten rid of all your kids and now you’re frustrated. You are rather the borla bird,” she fumed.



Watch the video below:



