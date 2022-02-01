You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 01Article 1458832

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger shades Mzbel?

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

It appears Afia Schwarzenegger has thrown subtle shades at Mzbel play videoIt appears Afia Schwarzenegger has thrown subtle shades at Mzbel

Afia Schwarzenegger subtly reacts to Mzbel’s controversies

Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel lose their fathers in close succession

Ghanaians react to Mzbel’s father’s death

It seems Afia Schwarzenegger is gradually getting fed up with Mzbel’s funeral brouhaha, as the actress who has remained silent all through, has finally thrown a subtle shade on social media.

Mzbel has been in the news lately following the controversies surrounding her father’s death with social media users concluding that she has completely stolen Afia Schwarzenegger’s shine or drifted the public’s attention from her.

And as was the case, Afia was enjoying all the buzz surrounding the death of her father prior to the demise of Mzbel’s father.

The comedienne became topical on various media platforms following events that characterized her plush one week remembrance ceremony recently organized for her late father.

But all these seized and the attention was shifted to Mzbel, her nemeses, who is fighting to also organize two huge funerals for her late Muslim father.

The back and forth surrounding Mzbel’s father’s funeral has thrown her into the spotlight and it appears her former friend is unhappy about it.

In what appears to be a reaction to the events that has unfolded so far, Afia Schwarzenegger, who is currently in a state of mourning, shared a video of herself dressed in a funeral cloth whiles flaunting her riches.

She showcased her Versace bag and a Mercedes Benz whiles jamming to Mzbel’s former signee, Iona Reine’s ‘Gyaime’ song.

The song which was playing in the background was skipped to the part where Iona sang, ‘Minnom Bel, Menom Schwar nsuo,’ which translates to: ‘I won’t drink Bel’s water anymore, I’ll drink Schwar’s water instead.’

Afia Schwarzenegger shared the video on her Instagram page with a caption;
“2022, we are feeding the focus and starving bitches of distraction!!!!

Prior to this development, Afia’s gang member, Diamond Appiah also threw shades at Mzbel.

“How many times will your father die? Asking for a friend. It’s the uncompleted building in which he lived. Anaa wose chorkor. So somebody is an orphan now. Ei God is good oo. Back to sender paahn nie. Chorkor Orphan in the building. What they wish for us will be their portion,” she earlier wrote on her Instagram story.

Read the post below



Newsleading news icon

Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

Akufo-Addo seeking to stop Assin North MP from voting on E-levy with an injunction - Kwakye Ofosu

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton: All you need to know about Irish-Ghanaian football coach

Businessleading business icon

Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley

Here are the 'big' businesses McDan has opened under Akufo-Addo government

Africaleading africa news icon

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar with estranged wife Jennifer Abubakar

I’ve been threatened since I asked Atiku for divorce — Estranged wife of ex-Nigerian veep

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Questions emerging about the Akan traditional history

Bono does not swear any allegiance to Asantehene, stop the distortions and lies about our history