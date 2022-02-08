Afia Schwarzenegger secures a job at Wontumi FM?

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger captured at the premises of Wontumi FM



Afia spotted with Chairman Wontumi again



Politicians mourn Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father



It appears Afia Schwarzenegger has secured a job as a radio presenter at Wontumi FM.



The popular comedienne who is still grieving over the death of her father shared a picture in which she was captured at the premises of the radio station with its CEO, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Bosiako also known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’.



Clad in black apparel with a pair of sunglasses and a scarf, Afia shared the post on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, with the caption; “Thank you chairman Wontumi. Do u see it coming?? Wontumi FM.”



Afia’s ‘gang’ member, Diamond Appiah responded to the post by typing ‘congratulations’.



Prior to this development, the Ashanti regional NPP Chairman paid a visit to commiserate with the comedienne in her home.



This was disclosed in an earlier post shared on Instagram by Afia on February 2, 2022.



Although Afia Schwarzenegger hasn’t fully disclosed her new job yet, it won’t be much of a surprise as the comedienne now appears to be a ‘New Patriotic Party (NPP) sweetheart’.



Not only did Afia actively campaign for the party during the 2020 general elections, but she also had immense support from top government officials during her father’s one-week remembrance event held in Accra in January 2022.



NPP’s National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as ‘Nana B’, was present to mourn with her while the Chief of staff, Mrs. Frema Osei Opare, and the party’s National Organizer Sammy Awuku both donated huge sums of money to her.



Read the post below





