Afia Schwarzenegger’s mother ‘missing’ at father’s one week remembrance

Ghanaians question the whereabouts of Afia Schwarzenegger’s mother



Afia Schwarzenegger mourns father



Celebrities commiserate with Afia Schwarzenegger



A lot of friends, showbiz industry personalities, and even politicians trooped into Afia’s Schwarzenegger’s late father’s one-week memorial event on January 26, 2022, to commiserate with the actress.



On the other hand, just a handful of family members were spotted at the event and amongst them, there was no trace of Afia Schwarzenegger’s mother.



She was not spotted throughout the ceremony and this has somewhat sparked rumours on social media.



Prior to Afia’s father’s demise, a lot of individuals questioned why she had to take care of her ailing father all by herself.



They questioned why Afia’s mother was not present to help with taking care of her husband.



Earlier in an interview with Abeiku Santana on the ‘Atuu’ Show, Afia Schwarzenegger was asked why she doesn’t flaunt her mother as much as she flaunts her father and she responded by saying, “I love my father more because he looked after me well. I was stubborn but he took me as I am.”



Fast forward during the demise of her father, Afia shared a video on social media, vibing with her aunty who currently resides with her.



In the video, she was heard saying; “Take a go look at this woman. She is even the one who was supposed to have given birth to me. Just look at the striking resemblance. She is my late father’s only sister. She is my future. My everything.”



Perhaps the comedienne is having a ‘silent feud’ with her mother.







Also, not long ago, Nana Tornado raised some accusations that Afia confessed to him years ago that the man the public knows as her father is just the boyfriend of her mother.



