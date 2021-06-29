Afia Schwarzenegger reports Twene Jonas to the US Embassy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The feud between two controversial social media influencers Afia Schwarzenegger and Twene Jonas keeps on escalating.





After hours of exchanging insults with each other, Afia Schwarzenegger has decided to take the issue up a notch by reporting Twene Jonas to the American Embassy for him to be deported.





According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she is giving Twene Jonas up to three months to come and apologize, else he will be deported back to Ghana for illegally staying abroad without papers.





Afia is known for pulling controversial stunts like these on social media, so much so that people say its all for clout.





She is the CEO of Schwar TV on youtube, The Ceo of QAS purified water, the host of The breakfast show and was appointed as the ambassador of Orphans in Ghana by the Association of Children Homes and Orphanages in Ghana.







