Afia Schwarzenegger only took pictures by the nogokpo signpost – Mona Gucci

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular TV show host, Mona Gucci has alleged that Afia Schwarzenegger never stepped her feet into the nogokpo shrine as she made everyone believe.



Earlier in a social media post, the socialite was captured in separate poses by a signboard accompanied with a cryptic message which seeks to summon her detractors at the popular shrine.



“I mean business. Haters gather and cry its about to go down.” she wrote as caption;



However, Mona Gucci who claims her uncle heads the notable shrine has claimed that the comedienne never visited the place.



According to Mona Gucci, who backed her claims with some WhatsApp screenshots, Afia Schwarzenegger only took pictures by the signpost but was never at the shrine.



“Herhhh…I heard someone is in my hometown…to vindicate herself about a brouhaha on sex…Y’all tell her to come back home—cuz my uncle heads the NOGOKPO shrine..n they know all the lies she spewed about me when she was beefing me back then!! Even if she goes to see a smaller shrine within the town they’ll contact the big shrine first.”



If we all wona run to our hometown to summon people, like Nana yaa Akomea who hides behind ghost accounts tarnishing people’s image with lies..body-shaming celebrities like Tracey Boakye, Xandy Kamel, etc—NANA YAA AKOMEA from Germany would have been in Ghana in 24hrs with her tongue hanging on the floor like..a German shepherd dog !! But we ignore…!come back home n deal with your KARMA…nicely!!.. If even The sex happened,u also spent his money severally— don’t anger the gods in NOGOKPO— come back home n learn to forgive n forget ….my uncle dierrr I call am already NOGOKPO anaaa obiaaaa boaaaaa… Wuntumi ny3 foko!!!!” Mona’s post read.



Meanwhile, Afia is yet to respond to Mona's allegations.



