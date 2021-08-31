Afia Schwarzenegger offers another controversial relationship advice to ladies

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

• Afia Schwarzenegger said women must not choose broke partners



• She said ‘broke’ men in most cases project their insecurities on their partners



• Afia Schwarzenegger touted her advice as the best she could offer single women



Popular Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has advised women to desist from dating or getting married to broke men.



She said this should be the major priority of every woman who intends to settle down soon.



According to the controversial comedienne, a broke man has the tendency of projecting his insecurities on his partner.



“Flee from broke men. He will project his poverty and insecurities on you like a garment. And if you forcefully try to take it off, you won’t succeed. Even if you save to buy him a gift, he’ll accuse you of sleeping around to get the gift. Never settle down or date a boke man. Even if he sits beside you in church, carry you bible and move far away from him,” she stated in a video published on her page.



Afia Schwarzenegger who admitted to speaking from experience said she suffered in the hands of her ex-husband, Abrokwa whom she tagged broke.



She said after footing the cost of her previous wedding, Abrokwa instead of appreciating the gesture, accused her of adultery.



It can be recalled that Afia Schwarzenegger earlier established that none of his sons will be allowed to settle down with a Ghanaian woman adding that most of them are broke.



