Afia Schwarzenegger leaks video of Kofi Adomah allegedly throwing out his first wife from their home

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken Ghanaian actress and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has published a video of Kofi Adomah allegedly throwing out a lady believed to be his first wife from their home.



The founder of Kofi TV, Kofi Adomah, in a live interview, recounted how his wife, Miracle Adomah saved him and continued to shower in with love and affection despite cheating on her several times.



He made statements that referred to Miracle as his first wife.



It is against this backdrop that Afia Schwarzenegger has published a video allegedly exposing Kofi Adomah for lying that Miracle is his wife and throwing light on Kofi Adomah’s behaviour which she describes as abusive.



In the said video, a group of abled and built men were captured moving the belongings of a woman adorned in a yellow dress from her house.



The woman who was looking distressed lifted her hands to the clouds and invoked curses on Kofi.



In the post, Afia Schwarzenegger wrote that the troubled woman is called Victoria and she is the first wife of the celebrated radio presented.



According to Afia Schwar, the duo have been married for sixteen (16) years and they have three children together.



“The woman in yellow is Kofi Adomah's wife of 16 years... her name is Victoria. A mother of his 3 children of which their 1st born is a student of St Johns.



"This is how he threw them out of their home with the help of thugs because of Miracle (the latest client),” parts of Afia Schwarzenegger’s post on Instagram read.



She also claimed that the issue is currently been handled at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVSU) at Kuntunse.





This is Afia Schwarzenegger’s post











EAN/BOG