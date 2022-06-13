Afia Schwarzenegger heads to Nogokpo

Entertainment of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress claims to have had an affair with politician



Afia Schwarzenegger curses Maurice Ampaw



Comedienne spotted at Nogokpo



Media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger has vowed to take on persons who have accused her of peddling falsehood.



The comedienne has been sued by Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for making some statements he deems defamatory. Prior to the suit, she had invoked curses on lawyer Maurice Ampaw for refuting the sexual allegations she made against Chairman Wontumi.



She also cursed whoever would doubt her claim or discuss her actions.



While she is yet to respond to the suit, Afia has taken a trip to Nogokpo, in the Volta Region. The community is popularly known for housing a 'powerful shrine'.



Afia on Monday morning published a photo of herself to confirm that she was at Nogokpo to seek justice with a message that read: "I mean business."



She added, "We will settle this matter once and for all."



Without declaring the mission of her trip, followers have already begged her to forgive whoever might have wronged her.



One of her fans @brefolove admonished her to drop the case with a plea to the actress: "Sister, fa bone hyie wai, please." Also, @junior_sly_ras on Instagram reacting to the image wrote: "The right place to prove you're saying the truth."



Check out the posts below:



