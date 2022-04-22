Afia Schwarzenegger hates me because Delay replaced me as the lead character of her show - Nana Tonardo

Entertainment of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tonardo claims Afia was sacked from 'Afia Schwarzenegger' show



Tonardo discloses genesis of her beef with Afia Schwar



Tonardo calls out popular actress



A single move by Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay to replace the main character of her popular TV show, Afia Schwarzenegger has resulted in bad blood between two friends.



For years, the entertainment industry has witnessed two old friends at each others throats.



Nana Tonardo and Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, who derived her name 'Afia Schwarzenegger' from her lead role in one of the most-watched local shows, continue to insult each other at every given opportunity.



Tonardo has finally revealed the genesis of their 'beef'.



He has alleged that Afia always wanted to see him fail because he stole her spot at the time when she was making waves.



"After Delay sacked her, I Nana Tonardo, Odee Tonardo, Nana Automatic was made the face of Afia Schwarzenegger."



In a Facebook live video monitored by GhanaWeb, the outspoken actor noted that he was always on the lookout during his friendship with Valentina.



It, therefore, didn't come as a surprise when she turned against him.



"This is going to be the first time am talking about the main reason why Afia hates me to the core. All these years we've been friends, I know you've meant to pursue me on the low although we reunited for the second time. Don't play with me, I am not dumb, I am a free thinker and I know everything I do.



"Ghanaians, now let me tell you why she hates me. Afia was the lead character of Afia Schwarzenegger's TV series but when she realized the power she had over the crew she started coming in late to the set.



"Honestly the show couldn't continue without her. Delay can give 10 am as the call time for shooting, the entire crew will be on time but Afia will come in late, around 1 o'clock...the crew could just sit there, waiting for hours just because the lead character was attending to other matters," he said.



According to Tonardo, the main character was sacked and replaced by him at the time she rebelled against Delay, the producer of Afia Schwarzenegger's show.



"Deloris knew that she had to change her strategy else you were gonna collapse the show. It was around that time Delay personally got me on board to replace Afia. She put Delay through stress, that is not even my focus because at a point she couldn't handle it and had to sack her," he alleged.



Both actors in previous interviews claimed to have been underpaid by the producer although they became popular through the TV series.