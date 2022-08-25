Afia Schwarzenegger goes spiritual on Akufo-Addo to mock ‘Daughter of Maame Water’

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger continues to ridicule ‘Daughter of Maame Water’ after the acclaimed spiritualist threatened to deal with the showbiz personality.



Creating a set with props that depict the atmosphere of where ‘Daughter of Maame Water’ sits for her supposed spiritual card readings, Afia Schwarzenegger in a video clip shared on her Instagram page was seen with cards, asking the spirit to make revelations about the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to her.



“Spirit, show me more on Nana Addo,” she said continuously while flipping the cards as the flames of the candles lightened up the place, GhanaWeb observed.



Picking one out of the lots, Afia Schwarzenegger made reference to one of the famous quotes of Nana Addo which was uttered in 2016 as the campaign for the presidential elections got heated.



“He’s the one that said ‘all die bi die’. All die bi die,” Afia said as she showed the card to the camera before yet another consultation which referenced the president’s quest to construct a National Cathedral despite the public outcry and criticism.



“He is not punctual at church but wants to build a cathedral,” she said after the third enchantment.



In recent times, ‘Daughter of Maame Water’ has gained prominence following her statements on some celebrities. She first made murder accusations against Asamoah Gyan, alleging that the former captain of the Black Stars killed his friend musician Castro, who, according to reports, disappeared on July 6, 2014.



Gyan, who has on countless occasions denied involvement, threatened to descend on ‘Daughter of Maame Water’. She subsequently dared the footballer to do his worst while cautioning him of imminent danger.



Later, she turned the heat on Afia Schwarzenegger after the showbiz personality got angry over her card reading activity. Afia Schwarzenegger’s decision to come at ‘Daughter of Maame Water’ was on the basis that the latter remarked that the former had betrayed several friends who helped her in life.



Afia tagged her as a “weed smoker”, incurring the wrath of the spiritualist.



“People think I am playing so they want to play. If I’ve ever mentioned your name on my profile, wait for it…it is time to play, you called for it. You were given the chance. The time was given to you to clear things up and change your ways but your time is up. Yes, I am the weed goodness, I have smoked weed. Your time is up," 'Daughter of Maame Water' declared in a self-recorded video on TikTok.







