Afia Schwarzenegger discloses why she won’t be granted an FM station licence

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger tackles NCA



Ghanaians don’t like my truth speaking personality, Afia Schwarzenegger



Afia re-activates ‘Schwar FM’ online radio



Popular Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has stated that although she has not applied for a license to operate an FM station, she firmly believes that she will be denied such an opportunity.



Afia said due to her fierce personality coupled with the manner in which she conducts herself, she knows within her heart that the National Communications Authority (NCA) will never grant her such an opportunity.



Afia Schwarzenegger said she speaks so much truth; a trait, which according to her, is a threat to many Ghanaians including high-profile officials.



She said for the fear that she might expose corrupt government officials, the NCA wouldn’t grant her the license to operate a full radio station.



The comedienne was formerly operating an online radio after her ‘Political Police’ show was taken off air at TV Africa.



‘Schwar FM’ as she named it was an online radio platform where Afia named and shamed corrupt politicians and also discussed some entertainment news.



But in an interview with Abeiku Santana, Afia was asked whether she had any intentions of advancing from online radio to an FM station and she had this to say;



“I won’t be given a license to operate. Ghanaians don’t like the truth. I haven’t applied for a license but I know I won’t be given and it’s because of how I conduct myself. I speak too much truth and due to that, they don’t like me. They just don’t like my personality. They won’t give me the go-ahead to establish a radio station. They don’t want me to disclose their secrets and how they’re spending the taxpayer’s money.”



Afia Schwarzenegger, however, disclosed plans to kickstart her online radio which she noted has been on halt for a while now due to Covid-19.



“We went off due to the Covid-19 but by God’s grace and of course thanks to my partner, we are starting operations on December 1. Everything is ready and set,” she added.



Watch the video below:



