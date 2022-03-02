Afia Schwarzenegger chides NPP communicators

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts government communicators



Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on E-Levy



Ghanaians reject E-Levy



Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as ‘Afia Schwarzenegger,’ has labelled government communicators as a bunch of incompetent individuals.



She made these comments while stating that government spokespersons have woefully failed at properly educating Ghanaians and clearing the numerous misconceptions in connection with the E-Levy bill.



To her, government officials are not engaging the public enough to gain more support.



According to Afia, what Ghanaians do not understand is that, the E-Levy is already in existence and passing the bill only seeks to increase its charges.



“We come from Ghana where the government communication is weak and they would not employ competent people to run their communication affairs. If not, do you know we already pay the E-Levy. We are already paying the E-Levy and passing the bill only means they are increasing the Levy. Anybody who uses MTN mobile money pays the E-Levy. I am telling you if you don’t know.



“What they were supposed to do is to hide behind the telcos and increase the levies. After doing that, they should come out publicly and negotiate the payment with them and make it look like they are our heroes. This is what communicators should do but like I said they are weak,” she stated in a video shared on Instagram.



Meanwhile, scores of celebrities, including Lydia Forson, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, DKB, A-Plus, Kwaw Kesse, John Dumelo, Bridget Otoo, and others, have kicked against the E-Levy.



