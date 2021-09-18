Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Neat FM’s Adakabre Frimpong Manso and this is why

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 September 2021

• Afia Schwarzenegger has rained heavy insults on the veteran journalist



• Afia wondered why she was the topic of discussion on Adakabre’s show



• Afia was criticized by Kumchacha for forming an alliance with Nana Agradaa



Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has lambasted popular journalist, Ernest 'Adakabre' Frimpong Manso, for setting her up for ridicule.



She said the Neat FM presenter hosted Prophet Kumchacha on his show and they both set an agenda against her.



According to Afia, she was criticized on the show for paying a visit to Evangelist Patricia Asiedu popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’.



It can be recalled that a video of Afia Schwarzenegger hanging out with Agradaa went viral on social media following the arrest of Rev. Owusu Bempah, who has had a score to settle with Afia in the past.



But reacting to the sudden alliance between Afia and Nana Agradaa, prophet Kumchacha has asked the latter to be mindful of the former.



He has predicted that their friendship is headed for doom adding that Afia Schwarzenegger will soon betray Agradaa.



It is in this light that Afia, who seem to be displeased with Kumchacha’s comments, took to social media to launch a scathing attack at Adakabre for inciting such a conversation in the first place.



“I was asleep when someone called me to tune in to Adakabre’s show. Low and behold he was discussing me with Kumchacha and this all because I paid a visit to Agradaa. Don’t you visit people’s homes? If you are not the type that visit people’s homes, will Akua Donkor have selected you to be her running mate? I visited Agradaa and so what?”



