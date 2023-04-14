Afia Schwarzenegger ‘bites’ lady who included her in list of ‘Kayamata advertisers’

Entertainment of Friday, 14 April 2023

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has hurled heavy insults at media personality, Yaa Yeboah, for adding her to the list of Ghanaian celebrities who advertise ‘kayamata’ (Love charm/spell) products online.



Trolls targeted at Hajia Bintu for advertising ‘kayamata’ brands have intensified after a viral video where she was spotted vigorously selling such products flooded the internet.



Wadding in the ongoing conversation, MC Yaa Yeboah, while stating that Hajia Bintu isn’t the only female celebrity that sells such products, cited Afia Schwarzenegger as another clear example.



“I have seen people post Hajia Bintu’s video about products that attract rich men, tight vagina and so on. Afia Schwarzenegger is one of the most followed influencers on social media in Ghana, arguably. But Afia Schwarzenegger endorses such videos,” Yaa stated in a video shared on her Instagram page.



Afia Schwarzenegger, after chancing on the said video has torn the lady into shreds.



According to her, she sells sex enhancement products and not ‘kayamata’ as being purported.



“I have heard a lady mentioning my name about some kayamata products and so on. I want to tell you that your mother! Foolish girl! Fool! Do you know the difference between sexual enhancement education and Kayamata? To the lady who mentioned my name, your mother! Fool, goat! Villager! You’re a descendant of a villager. Must you include my name in everything? Were you not the same ones questioning my source of income?” she fumed.



Afia added that she doesn’t sell any product that isn’t FDA approved.



“Fool! All the drugs I sell are approved by FDA. Have you seen me ever selling Kayamata? Child of a goat!” she added.



