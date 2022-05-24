Afia Schwarzenegger and Xandy Kamel were happy to see me go down - Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Akuapem Poloo lists celebrities who showed up for her in her most difficult time



Socialite disagrees Afia Schwarzenegger, Xandy Kamel are really worried about her



Akuapem Poloo appreciates Shatta Wale for his support



Ghanaian socialite, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, doesn't seem to believe Xandy Kamel and Afia Schwarzenegger cared when she went to jail.



According to the socialite in an interview with Zionfelix, she saw people who were delighted to see her in trouble when she was facing trail for sharing naked pictures of herself and her son in 2020.



“Don't let us be hypocritical. You saw people who were happy to see me go down so if you have to start mentioning names, I don't expect you to mention those names. I expect you to mention Fella Makafui, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Nana Ama McBrown, Efia Odo, Cardi B, Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume Sinare and the young ones like Black Arabian, among others.



“They supported me. I didn't expect Shatta Wale because I started my things with Shatta Wale and I didn't expect Fella Makafui to even push the ‘Free Poloo’ for me. I saw it and by then I was in police custody but I was able to get in touch with people who were in support,” she said.



She also observed that the sudden love the media saw Afia and Xandy express was just for the cameras.



“Talk about McBrown. The names you are mentioning were only jubilating. Maybe they were just pretending to support me on camera for attention...



“I have never had issues with her (Afia). I have never insulted her anywhere. If you go on YouTube, you will never find a video of Akuapem Poloo insulting her anywhere. Rather, she is always trying to hit on me and I understand show business so I don't take anything she does personally but if she was doing that for showbiz and underground, she was helping and supporting me, that's fine," she said.



