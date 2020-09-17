Entertainment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Afia Schwar rubbishes claims of begging Akuapem Poloo for her Togo made slippers

Afia Schwarzengger and Akuapem Poloo

The beef between Akuapem Poloo and Afia Schwar is not ending anytime soon as per the successive slandering and damage campaign they have mounted on each other.



Earlier yesterday, Akuapem Poloo accused Afia Schwar of begging to have the slippers she was wearing the first time they met after the latter described her as a poor braggart.



Reacting to this accusation by Poloo, Afia Schwar has gone berserk for the umpteenth time on her Instagram page.



According to Schwar, she will never lower her standards to beg for a “common slipper heels” from Poloo.



Schwar further tagged Poloo’s clothing and shoes as made in Togo which doesn’t match up to her standards.



The two have been jabbing each other after Akuapem Poloo fingered Afia Schwar for having a hand in the circulating of her bedroom video.



Check out the post below:





