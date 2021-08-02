Afia Schwar is one of the reasons Kumawood is dying – Martinezz

Entertainment of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Film Writer and Director, Martinezz, has spoken on the Afia Schwar and Wendy Shay saga, concluding that Afia Schwarzenegger is one of the reasons why Kumawood is dying in Ghana.



Following Wendy Shay’s performance at the Ghana Music Awards where Afia Schwarzenegger came upfront to dance wholeheartedly, Wendy made a post saying that ‘when God blesses His children, even their enemies dance to their tune’.



Since it was obvious to Afia that she was the recipient of this comment, she responded by saying that as she heard the singing, it sounded to her like Patapaa and that is why she was dancing to it.



Martinezz, commenting on this issue, said, “In the first place, it’s an embarrassment. I don’t know the issue she had with Wendy or Bullet but Afia is older than Wendy so how can you say she is your enemy? From the comment she made that when you meet your enemy in a room, upset them; if you analyze, it doesn’t even make sense so I believe that sometimes we need to apply maturity.”



He added, “Afia is a senior in the industry she shouldn’t do things that will make those who look up to her or those coming after her talk to her like that. She came into the industry nicely but along the line, she’s doing some things that she thinks will give her attention so now it’s like she’s not even into the acting anymore.”



This was during an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra. Martinezz explained that Afia is one of the reasons why Kumawood is dying because if she had kept the energy that she came into the movie industry with, starting with her Afia Schwarzenegger series, then by now, her impact would have carried the movie industry to greater heights.



In his opinion, Afia’s response was needless and she did not show maturity because Wendy’s comment as he sees it, was not an insult.