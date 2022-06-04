Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger rants on Instagram



Comedienne attacked for spewing insults



Afia Schwarzenegger disallows comments as social media users come at her



Entertainment pundit and event organizer, McDonald Nana Yaw Asare (Romeo) has described media personality Afia Schwarzenegger as a canker.



According to him, she had become a canker because society had come to entertain people like her who openly abuse others as and when it suits them.



“I think we have given too much room for buffoonery and this is the result for it. When all these things started, we supported it (tacitly) and they’ve enjoyed the mileage and numbers and are making money off the numbers.



“So, it fuels their idiocy to churn out anything that comes to mind but you see, media and social media is making it difficult or regulation… but Afia Schwar is a canker.



“She is a canker because she says it when she wants and nothing happens and she easily finds herself in the books of some topnotch people so she feels she has the protection to say what she likes,” he told Abrantepa on GhannaWeb’s Weekly entertainment analysis show, Bloggers’ Forum.



Romeo was commenting on Afia’s recent description of an unnamed woman as ‘barren’ and thus below her because she has biological children.



Afia Schwarzenegger’s social media post triggered outrage as some commenters slammed her for hitting below the belt.



It is unclear what informed the comedienne’s post made on Monday, May 30, 2022. What was clear, however, was that her post contained a salvo of attacks.



Romeo stressed that he agreed with people who held that the comedienne had hit below the belt with her comments.



“No reasonable woman will label another woman barren, regardless of the circumstances, I wouldn’t even wish it on my worst enemy but it tells you that she is pained with the sort of incident that happened with Delay joining the Wontumi group of companies,” he added.



Watch the full episode of this week’s edition of Bloggers’ Forum:



