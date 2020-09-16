Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: gossips24.com

Afia Schwar hints on taking legal actions against the CEO of Pinamang cosmetics

Afia Schwarzenegger, comedian

Afia Schwar has hinted that she is going to slap the CEO of Pinamang with court charges for defamation of character.



Reacting to a circulating hot audio which is an excerpt of a conversation she had with the said CEO, in which she was allegedly begging to go naked to grab an ambassadorial deal with the body-products company.



Afia Schwar says she is very pained because only some portions of the conversation she had with the CEO has been leaked online just to shame her.



As clearly stated by Schwar, she will not rescind her decision of dragging the CEO of Pinamang cosmetics to court.



The Ghanaian internet community was lit with curiosity after ghost Instagram blogger @Thosecalledcelebs dropped a tall list of wannabe celebs who slid into the DM of the CEO to beg for ambassadorial roles.



Medikal, Afia Schwar, Efia Odo and Nana Ama Mcbrown made it in the tall list which @Thosecalledcelebs dropped online.



Watch the video below to know more:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.