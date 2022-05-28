Adomaa makes a massive comeback with 'You used to love me'

Music of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: mavis adoko

Afro-Jazz artist Adomaa returns to the music arena with a somber but sincere music video promoting her new Ep "Becoming Adomaa, following a successful foray into acting.



Her return will be marked by a series of events leading up to the release of her Ep in July.



The video for the song "You Used To Love Me" sees Adomaa reflect on her return to the music scene when she got the greatest public attention and how she wishes she had handled herself during that time.



Her comeback would include a series of performances with her fans and music lovers, according to her manager Evans Kafui Offori.



"She will have a one-on-one kind of experience with her fans to mark her musical comeback, starting in July and running through September. "She will be hosting on multiple nights, screenings of a short film featuring music from the EP, as well as a documentary that takes a deep dive into events from her start in music, through her disappearance, and now to her return," says the press release.



He went on to say, "I believe it will be a mind-blowing and unforgettable event. Each night, she will offer intimate live renditions of songs from the EP.



"Music and acting are careers in the entertainment sector, even though they have their own set of perks and downsides," she told us in an interview. However, if others have had success with the two, I believe I can as well, since it has worked for me in the past. I'm overjoyed to be back."



She rose to prominence with her fantastic mash-up of Stonebwoy's Baafira; the anticipation surrounding her was enormous, with many fans hailing her as the next great thing.



She followed up with another mashup on Ghanaian music, as well as EPs Afraba and Adomaa Vs Adomaa, which featured songs like Traffic Jam, April Fool, and Medaase, in an attempt to live up to the hype.