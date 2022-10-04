Adjetey Annan's emotional post on Ekow Blankson's demise

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana was in mourning yesterday when news broke in the morning that veteran actor, Ekow Blankson, had passed on.



In a recent post shared on Instagram, Adjetey Anang disclosed that he had waited more than a day so someone could tell him Mr. Blankson's death was fake.



According to him, he was a strong man who showed no signs of any ailment, hence his shock at his sudden death.



“I’ve waited 24 hours since I heard this. Maybe it’s not true. Ekow is on Dede's set, Ekow was making plans, and Ekow seemed fine when I last saw him.



“Maybe they’ll say it was a hoax. So I waited… But no, it’s confirmed. Unbelievable! You always praised me for my work and encouraged me not to rest but to keep raising the bar,” he shared.



He also added that the late Commercial Manager for GhanaWeb, would always ask about his family and motivate him before he dropped the line on the other side.



“You never ended our chats without asking about family and encouraging me to keep my family close. Down to earth cool brother you were! We lost a gem men! Sleep well brother… Sleep well!” he added.



Adjetey Anang joins the tall list of celebrities who have expressed shock at the actor’s death and are still hoping his death wasn't true.







