'Adjetey Anang treated me like his own' - Actress Nana Yaa reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: ghkasa.com

Ghanaian Actress and TV host Nana Yaa Danso has disclosed how legendary Actor Adjetey Anang accepted and treated her well.



Nana Yaa stated that Adjetey Anang took her in and mentored her several times whenever they met on set for their projects.



In an interview with a Ghanaian blogger and host of "Vibes With Jibriel" on Y3 Kasa TV, when asked which actor treated her well on set. Nana Yaa revealed Adjetey Anang, Ekow Smith Asante and two other Kumawood female actors.



"First was Adjetey Anang on a set called Omanbapa. I met him earlier on a particular set as well, and we were super cool, so when we even met on Omanbapa set, I had changed, and he stated that I had changed. Adjetey treated me like his own, and I am very happy I met someone like him."



Meanwhile, Nana Yaa Danso has revealed how she got attached to a movie producer because she loved him. The Actress went ahead to tell how she visited him severally to wash, clean, and cook for him.



The Actress stated she believes the movie producer didn't realise her feelings for him because she tried to hide it, so he doesn't take advantage of it.



Miss Nana Yaa Danso has been in the movie industry for some years now and has been featured in big movies, including "Side Chic Gang" produced by Peter Sedufia.



Watch the full interview below;



