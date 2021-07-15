Adjetey Anang shares hilarious story behind his nickname ‘Pusher’

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang aka ‘Pusher’ has finally shared the hilarious story behind his famous nickname, Pusher.



The name became so popular in the late '90s and early 2000’s with the hit series ‘Things We Do For Love’ with the likes of Jackie Appiah.



Throwing more light on how he got the name Pusher, Adjetey Anang shared the hilarious story behind it.



He revealed that a car broke down in the middle of traffic, and therefore he had to get down and push it.



While pushing it a trotro mate saw him and screamed ‘Pusher’ amidst chants and choruses from the trotro.



He further added that he adopted the name since that day.



Watch video below



