Adjetey Anang makes directing easy – Ivan Quashigah

Astute Filmmaker Ivan Quashigah has named Adjetey Anang, also known as Pusher as his best actor.



When asked who his favourite actor is on the maiden episode of Outstanding Performance and Excellence Series which is put together by Platinum Live, producers of Xpressive on GHOne TV, the filmmaker answered that ‘overtime, Adjetey Anang has been one person that I can stand up for because he is so disciplined, he is one person that has stayed focus, that has shown commitment to his craft, that comes on set well prepared and well conditioned and knows the demands of his character.



Adjetey makes directing easy because he gets to know the character well and he is able to bring it to you, he added.



Ivan Quashigah also mentioned Prince David Osei and Lydia Forson as some of the other favourites he has worked with.



‘Prince David Osei loves what he does, he has the passion and so he gives a lot to what he does’, Ivan intimated.



Ivan Quashigah is an experienced filmmaker with over 24 years of work experience in Advertising and Marketing. He is an astute scriptwriter, director and producer who is famed for the production of award-winning television series, Things We Do for Love and recently Yolo and Stryke



As CEO of FarmHouse Productions, Ivan has led successful projects for premier brands like UNDP, UNICEF, Johns Hopkins University Center for Communication Programmes, GSMF International, Unilever Ghana Limited, Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, GIZ, DFID, West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), Tullow Oil, MTN Ghana and Liberia, Promasidor Ghana Limited and The Gambia Social Marketing Management Programme.



For the excellence he churns out and performing outstandingly in his work as a filmmaker, Xpressive also honoured Ivan Quashigah with a citation and a sash which were surprisingly presented to him by his wife, Catherine Quashigah.



In her last words madam Kathy as affectionately called by staff and crew of Farm House Productions, told the story of how she used to sleep in the studios with Ivan to be able to understand his demanding and busywork.



