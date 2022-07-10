'Adinkra couple' break silence about rumoured divorce

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adinkra couple allegedly divorce



Adinkra couple hold expensive wedding in 2021



Anita and her husband spotted together after divorce rumours



Social media has been buzzing over rumours that the famous ‘Adinkra’ couple had split after their flamboyant and luxurious wedding in 2021.



In a video that was spotted on various social media platforms, the famous couple mocked naysayers for assuming they had divorced only nine months after their wedding.



Anita of the popular Anita Hotel in Kumasi was heard saying, “Atamfo Ny3 Nyame” which translates into English language as “Enemies are not God.”



The couple laughed after the statement was made while they were casually dressed sitting in what looked like a garden.



Anita and her husband's tease follows a rumour shared by Ghanaian blogger, Cutie Juls, who claimed to have received a piece of inside information about the rocky marriage path between Barima Osei Mensah, CEO of Adinkra Pie and Anita Sefa Boakye.



The post she made to disclose the information she received from her source read:



“GHANA: Wow wow wow! I read comments on blogs about the alleged dissolution of Anita and her husband’s marriage and it’s quite upsetting



“Okay cool, Anita is a baby mama of 3 kids and was never married. But all 3 kids were fathered by one single man. Our “holy” husband on the other part has more than 8 baby mamas and is still counting.



So inside gist:



“Our sources said the marriage has been very old school and traditional with so many restrictions from the man to the woman. Fast forward, the man allegedly taps into every woman, especially street hawkers.



“It became so much that Anita at a point felt disrespected and demeaning. Opana sometimes brought in women in his wife’s absence so his 14yr old daughter who stays with the couple also began to disrespect her stepmother



“Several family meetings could not stop a man from cheating. And well, Anita funded more than 75% of the wedding. See in Kumasi, we gathered during our search that even the royal family had on several occasions warned Oga about his womanising habits and that it’s an embarrassment to the royal family but still, he won’t stop.



“This has been happening before he got married to Anita and they thought he will at least tone down after getting married but it got worse.”







