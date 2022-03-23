Adinkra Pie couple, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, other ‘big names’ who graced Kojo Jones’ wedding

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Jones ties the knot



Celebrities grace Kojo Jones traditional marriage ceremony



Kojo Jones challenges ‘Adinkra pie’ couple with lavish traditional wedding



Popular real estate mogul cum philanthropist, Kojo Jones’ traditional marriage ceremony was graced by a host of politicians, socialites and showbiz personalities.



The grandeur wedding, which is reportedly taking place at a private location on March 23, 2022, in Kumasi, was witnessed by the likes of Majid Michel, the Adinkra Pie couple (Anita and her husband), NDC’s Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Sylvester Mensah, NPP’s Alan Kyeremanten’s sister, Gladys; and many others.



The Adinkra bride’s mother, who also doubles as the Anita Hotels founder, was also present at the gathering.



With the exception of Majid Michel who was dressed in a white kaftan, the other celebrities were clad in rich kente outfits.



While some were dressed in the official wedding colours: purple, others adorned themselves in different colours of the royal cloth.



Kojo Jones had over 20 groomsmen with his bride being followed by equal numbers of bridesmaids.



Earlier, the philanthropist paraded a fleet of luxurious cars in long convoy to the bride’s residence.



TWI NEWS



Watch the video below:



