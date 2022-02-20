Adinkra Pie CEO and his wife stun in royal kente at Asantehemaa’s 5th anniversary

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

’Adinkra pie’ couple makes an appearance at Asantehemaa’s 5th anniversary



Distinguished personalities grace Asantehemaa’s 5th anniversary



Asantehemaa marks 5th anniversary of enstoolment



The CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, were spotted at the 5th anniversary of the enstoolment of Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III.



The colourful event brought out the best in Asante culture and the couple looked their best.



Exuding royalty, the ‘Adinkra couple’ was adorned in a blue kente cloth with a touch of yellow and red.



Anita, the latest bride, rocked a two-piece gown that detailed a sleeveless top and a long bottom slit.



She paired it with a pair of earrings, light make-up and neatly styled hair.



Her husband, Barima Osei Mensah, wrapped himself in the beautiful cloth and paired it with sunglasses and a watch.



The grand durbar which was held on February 17, 2022, was attended by a large gathering, including the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Other personalities who were present at the event were the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opera and a former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.



The woman of the moment, Asantehemaa, dazzled in a beautiful Kente cloth with the Asante Royal colours of yellow, black and green.



Watch the pictures below:











